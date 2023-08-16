Open Menu

Double Horror: Ukrainian Returnees Come Back To War

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Kharkiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Scooping up shards of metal near her toddler's trampoline, Tatiana Filipova recalled how Russian drones pummeled her neighbourhood in northeastern Ukraine after their return from a war-imposed exile in the centre of the country.

Filipova's family was among hundreds of thousands of people who fled the border region of Kharkiv as it was systematically shelled early in Russia's invasion, leaving smashed-up residential areas eerily empty.

Residents poured back after Moscow's forces were driven out last September, despite the threat of Russian strikes and a new push to recapture the frontline hub of Kupiansk.

"My life was paused," Filipova told AFP in her garden patio, recalling the day she fled the encroaching war in March last year.

The 35-year-old marketing executive fled to the relative safety of central Ukraine with her three-year-old daughter Valery, three cats and as many belongings as could fit in her car.

Her husband, Vladyslav, refused to leave his ailing grandfather.

After months in limbo, Filipova returned when the Russians retreated, but the illusion of safety was shattered when their neighbourhood was hit in a midnight attack earlier this month.

The approaching Iranian-made drones, which sounded like a sputtering "old motorcycle", prompted the family to rush away from the windows, while Vladyslav found himself shielding his child with his body.

One drone slammed into a technical college nearby, shaking their house and leaving cracks in the walls. Another crashed nearby, leaving their fence pocked by shrapnel. Their backyard, festooned with flowers and Valery's toys, was still littered with pieces of mangled debris.

"When you live in Kharkiv you can get hit any time," Filipova said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous