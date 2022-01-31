UrduPoint.com

Double Olympic Winner Ledecka Braces For Beijing 'friendly'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Double Olympic winner Ledecka braces for Beijing 'friendly'

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ester Ledecka, a shock champion in two different sports in Pyeongchang four years ago, refuses to even utter the word "Olympics" as she heads to the Beijing Winter Games.

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, the 26-year-old Czech won a surprise gold in the alpine skiing super-G event before adding another in her favoured event, the snowboarding parallel giant slalom.

It made her the first athlete to win events in both alpine skiing and snowboarding at the same Olympics.

In the super-G, Ledecka edged odds-on favourite Anna Veith of Austria by the narrowest of margins, with just one hundredth of a second separating the two.

Genuinely stunned, Ledecka did not even celebrate, staring at the scoreboard in disbelief for several seconds before a tv cameraman assured her she had won.

A week later, as hot favourite, she won the parallel giant slalom to make history.

She insists the Beijing Olympics are no more than "a little friendly match" -- a term she and her team have adopted to ease the pre-event pressure.

If they utter the word "Olympics", they must pay a ten-euro ($11) fine.

"I took this precaution mainly because everyone starts behaving like a complete lunatic before 'the friendly'," she said.

"The media hype about Olympic races -- oops, there goes 10 Euros -- takes on massive proportions and everyone gets so crazy that they believe it might be something absolutely special even for me," she added.

"But it's just another race!" While the tension is rising, Ledecka still loves what she does.

"I'm still the same, I just race down the hill and I still like it," Ledecka said at a recent news conference.

"But I hope I have learned something since 2018 and perhaps I am stronger and faster."

Related Topics

Sports Fine Beijing Same Alpine Austria 2018 Gold Olympics Media Event TV Race

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st January 2022

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

1 day ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>