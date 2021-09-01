UrduPoint.com

Double World Champion Dennis To Join Roglic's Jumbo-Visma

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Paris, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Double world time-time trial champion Rohan Dennis will join Jumbo-Visma alongside the discipline's Olympic gold medallist Primoz Roglic on a two-year deal, the Dutch outfit announced on Wednesday.

Dennis, 31, will leave Ineos Grenadiers to race alongside Roglic, who pipped the third-placed Australian to victory in Tokyo in July.

The former BMC Racing rider, claimed his world titles in 2018 as well as 2019 and has stage wins in all three Grand Tours but was omitted from Ineos' Tour de France team this year.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenges and I'm excited to be joining arguably one of the leading teams with R&D (Research and Development) in the pro peloton," Dennis said in a team statement.

"Riding alongside the likes of Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin - again - is something I couldn't refuse.

"I would like to thank Ineos-Grenadiers for the time I spent with them. It has been a great ride with a lot of amazing times and achievements, which I'm looking to continue at Team Jumbo-Visma," he added.

Dennis' next race is set to be this month's Tour of Britain which starts on Sunday with a team time trial on September 7 in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

