Doubts hang over Spain ahead of 'do or die' game against Slovakia

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Spain are bracing themselves for a test of nerve in their last group game against Slovakia on Wednesday, with Luis Enrique's side needing victory to guarantee their place in the last 16.

After leaving out Sergio Ramos, Luis Enrique has left himself open to questions about a lack of leadership in his youthful squad.

A bright start against Sweden fizzled out in the second half while a missed penalty against Poland turned a decent display into one paralysed by anxiety and tension.

"This country has won the Euro and the World Cup but in this squad there are many youngsters," Cesar Azpilicueta said on Monday.

"There are several captains in our team, we know how to act and everyone is going to give their all on Wednesday.

" Captain Sergio Busquets is expected to return after rejoining the group on Friday following his negative Covid-19 test. Busquets has not played in either of Spain's first two matches.

"He's an important player, with his experience on and off the pitch," Azpilicueta said. "He's an incredible captain and we know the dominance he can bring in midfield. We're very happy he's back."Azpilicueta said Spain can draw inspiration from Chelsea's triumph in the Champions League last season.

He lifted Chelsea's second European Cup after the team changed gear under new coach Thomas Tuchel, a superb finish culminating in a surprise victory over Manchester City in the final.