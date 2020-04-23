UrduPoint.com
Dow Ends 2.0% Higher As US Stocks Rally With Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced Wednesday, recovering some of the losses from a two-session slide as US oil prices rallied following a volatile session.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,469.58, up 2.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.3 percent to 2,798.70, while the tech-rich NasdaqComposite Index jumped 2.8 percent to 8,495.38.

