Dow ends 2.0% higher as US stocks rally with oil prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks bounced Wednesday, recovering some of the losses from a two-session slide as US oil prices rallied following a volatile session.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,469.58, up 2.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.3 percent to 2,798.70, while the tech-rich NasdaqComposite Index jumped 2.8 percent to 8,495.38.