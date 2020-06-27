Dow ends 2.8% lower on worries about surging coronavirus cases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks sank Friday as surging coronavirus cases prompted US states to impose new public health restrictions, threatening the economic recovery following widespread business shutdowns.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.8 percent, or around 730 points, at 25,015.48.

The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 2.4 percent to 3,009.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.5 percent to 9,849.36.