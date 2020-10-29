UrduPoint.com
Dow Ends 3.4% Lower As Coronavirus Worries Rout US Stocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged Wednesday on rising worries about coronavirus lockdowns as France and Germany announced tough new restrictions and US cases continued to climb.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 3.4 percent, or more than 940 points, to 26,515.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent to 3,271.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dove 3.7 percent to 11,004.87.

