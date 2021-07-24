Dow ends above 35,000 for first time as US stocks hit records

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :US stocks rocketed to fresh records Friday, with the Dow finishing above 35,000 for the first time, in anticipation of more blowout earnings next week after this week's positive round of results.

All three major indices finished the week at records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.7 percent to close at 35,062.41.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.0 percent to end at 4,411.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also rose 1.0 percent to 14,836.99.