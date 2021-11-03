Dow ends above 36,000 points for 1st time, extending rally

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished at records Tuesday, extending a recent bullish run fueled by strong corporate earnings ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve decision.

Following a choppy session, all three major indices finished at records for the third straight day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

4 percent at 36,052.63, its first close above 36,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,630.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,649.60.