UrduPoint.com

Dow Ends Above 36,000 Points For 1st Time, Extending Rally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished at records Tuesday, extending a recent bullish run fueled by strong corporate earnings ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve decision.

Following a choppy session, all three major indices finished at records for the third straight day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

4 percent at 36,052.63, its first close above 36,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,630.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 15,649.60.

