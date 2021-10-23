Dow ends at record, capping strong week for US stocks

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Dow finished at a record Friday, capping a strong week for US stocks following mostly solid corporate earnings that have offset worries about inflation.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 percent at 35,677.02, its first record since mid-August.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,544.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 percent to 15,090.20.