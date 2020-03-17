UrduPoint.com
Dow Ends Bruising Session 12.9% Lower As Virus Freezes Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Dow ends bruising session 12.9% lower as virus freezes economy

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks joined the global market carnage Monday as a widening part of the US and global economy shuts down due to the coronavirus crisis, in its worst day since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 12.9 percent, or nearly 3,000 points, at 20,188.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 11.2 percent to 9,637.34, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.3 percent to 6,904.59.

