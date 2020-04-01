Dow ends lower, suffers biggest quarterly loss since 1987

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Dow finished sharply lower Tuesday as it suffered its worst quarterly loss since 1987 amid a broader market rout over the coronavirus outbreak.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.

9 percent at 21,914.37, more than 400 points.

The blue-chip index lost more than 23 percent during the quarter as the US shut major parts of its economy in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also suffered losses on Tuesday to conclude a bad quarter.