Dow ends ugly session 2.0% lower; GameStop surges

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks concluded a bad week with another volatile session Friday as the buying frenzy over GameStop and some other equities resumed amid stepped-up scrutiny from regulators.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 2.0 percent at 29,982.62.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent to 3,714.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.0 percent to 13,070.69.