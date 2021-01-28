Dow ends ugly session 2.1% lower on growth, valuation worries

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a bruising session sharply lower Wednesday amid worries over excessive equity valuations and as the Federal Reserve offered a cautious economic outlook due to Covid-19.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.1 percent at 30,302.97.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.6 percent to 3,750.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped 2.6 percent to 13,270.60.