Dow ends up 1.6% ahead of Election Day

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks climbed Monday on the eve of the US elections, winning back a fraction of last week's rout that concluded the market's worst week and month since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, advancing 1.6 percent to 26,925.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 3,310.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 percent to 10,957.61.