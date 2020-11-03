Dow ends up 1.6% ahead of US presidential election

New York, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks climbed Monday on the eve of the pivotal US election, winning back a fraction of last week's rout that marked the worst week and month since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the major indices, advancing 1.6 percent to finish the day at 26,925.05.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to close at 3,310.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index increased 0.4 percent to 10,957.61.

The market experienced a fairly quiet session with no sudden shifts ahead of the finale of a contentious US presidential contest.

Besides the election, this week's Calendar includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the October US jobs report.

Polls show challenger Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump, but political analysts say a Trump victory is still possible and the final outcome may not be clear Tuesday night or even on Wednesday.

A win by Biden and a Democratic takeover of the Senate could position the US to enact a generous fiscal stimulus package, a positive for stocks; but such an outcome also would increase the odds of higher corporate taxes, a headwind for Wall Street.

Analysts attributed Monday's gains to bargain-hunting after the October pullback rather than to pre-election maneuvering.

"We had stretched to the downside," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, who added that the gains were propelled by sectors connected to an economic recovery such as energy and industrials.

Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services, said many investors are loath to place big bets this year ahead of the vote following the surprise 2016 result.

In that election, Hillary Clinton was widely expected to win the presidency, and markets rallied after Trump's victory, which set the stage for massive corporate tax cuts.

"Investors are not making big bets right now," Volokhine said. "They're just trying to avoid getting hurt by unexpected losses."