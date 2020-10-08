UrduPoint.com
Dow Ends Up 1.9% In Rebound On Latest Trump Stimulus Comments

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

New York, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Wednesday following more favorable comments from US President Donald Trump on fiscal stimulus spending amid positive sentiment on coronavirus therapeutics.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9 percent to finish the session at 28,303.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.7 percent to 3,419.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.9 percent to 11,364.60.

