Dow Ends Up 2.0% As US Stocks Rally On Strong Retail Sales

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Dow ends up 2.0% as US stocks rally on strong retail sales

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged Tuesday following better-than-expected US retail sales data that boosted hopes the economy will recovery more quickly than some economists expect.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,289.98, up 2.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent to 3,124.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.8 percent to 9,895.87.

