Dow Ends Up 2.1% To Conclude Strong Election Day Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

Dow ends up 2.1% to conclude strong election day session

New York, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks enjoyed a buoyant election day session Tuesday, finishing solidly higher amid hopes of a straightforward outcome to a contentious presidential campaign.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.

1 pecent, or about 550 points, at 27,477.40, adding to the gains from a positive session Monday that won back a fraction of last week's losses.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.8 percent to end at 3,369.11, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to 11,160.57.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

