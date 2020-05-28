UrduPoint.com
Dow ends up 2.2%, extending rally on reopening optimism

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Dow posted big gains again Wednesday on continued optimism over the reopening of the US economy, even as a fresh Federal Reserve report pointed to anxiety among many businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood rose 2.2 percent or more than 550 points to 25,548.27.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 3,036.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 9,412.36.

Cyclical sectors such as banks and industrials led the market, along with airlines, hotels and other businesses that have been hit especially hard during the coronavirus crisis.

Investors are drawing hope from announcements such as Disney's plan Wednesday to reopen its Florida theme parks and a decision by the Nevada governor late Tuesday to give the all clear for Las Vegas casinos to reopen with restrictions.

Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, said markets have also been impressed by an uptick in mortgage applications.

"You have to get some confidence," Krosby said.

Still, markets are bracing for more bad economic data. Analysts expect Thursday's jobless claims report to show almost two million more people being added to the unemployment rolls.

A Fed report described the outlook for businesses as "highly uncertain" with many companies "pessimistic about the potential pace of recovery." Businesses also cited a list of "challenges in bringing employees back to work, including workers' health concerns, limited access to childcare and generous unemployment insurance benefits," the report said.

Citing the market's surge from its March lows, "one can't help but wonder if the market has gotten ahead of its fundamentals," said CFRA Research's Sam Stovall.

Among individual companies, pizza chain Papa John's International rocketed 6.2 percent higher after reporting North American sales jumped 33.5 percent in May compared to the same month in 2019, thanks to surging demand due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Rival chain Domino's Pizza gained 3.8 percent as it reported a 14 percent rise in US comparable sales over the last eight weeks.

