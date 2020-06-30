UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow Ends Up 2.3% As US Stocks Bounce From Friday Rout

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Dow ends up 2.3% as US stocks bounce from Friday rout

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Monday, recovering some of last week's losses amid improved investor sentiment as Boeing shares surged on progress in returning the 737 MAX to service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped up 2.3 percent, or around 580 points, to 25,595.80.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 3,053.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 9,874.15.

Major indices lost more than two percent on Friday as coronavirus case spikes in numerous southern and western states exacerbated worries the US economic recovery would be derailed.

While new COVID-19 cases remained at a high level Monday, analysts expect a spate of major economic data releases this week will show sequential improvement from very weak levels.

"The market is seeing the glass half-full today versus the glass half-empty at the end of last week," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

This week's Calendar includes reports on consumer confidence, manufacturing activity and the June jobs report.

Among individual companies, Boeing led the Dow, surging 14.4 percent as the Federal Aviation Administration undertook a long-awaited certification flight of the 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Shares of social media companies Facebook and Twitter gained 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, as investors shrugged off announcements by more companies such as Ford and Starbucks that they will suspend spending due to concerns about how the platforms are regulating hate speech.

Coty jumped 13.4 percent as it bought a 20 percent stake in Kim Kardashian West's beauty brand for $200 million.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter Progress March June Stocks 2019 Market From Ford Dow Jones Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

1 hour ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

2 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.