Dow ends up 5.2% on expectations for huge US stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rallied Tuesday on expectations for massive Federal stimulus to address the economic hit from the coronavirus, partially recovering some of their losses from the prior session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 5.2 percent or around 1,050 points at 21,237.31, a day after shedding almost 3,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 6.0 percent to 21,237.31 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 6.2 percent to 7,334.78.