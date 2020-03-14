Dow ends up 9.3% after Trump declares virus national emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rallied Friday to conclude a bruising week on a more upbeat note as US President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a national emergency.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,173.

86, up nearly 2,000 points or 9.3 percent, recovering most of Thursday's losses.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 9.2 percent to 2,708.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 9.3 percent to 7,874.23.