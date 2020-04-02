UrduPoint.com
Dow Ends With 4.4% Loss On Worsening Coronavirus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Dow ends with 4.4% loss on worsening coronavirus crisis

New York, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were battered Wednesday as the human and economic toll from the coronavirus continued to rise and more governments shut down activity to try to contain the outbreak.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,943.37, a loss of around 975 points or 4.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 4.4 percent to 2,470.72, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which was at 7,360.58.

