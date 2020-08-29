UrduPoint.com
Dow Erases 2020 Losses As US Stocks Charge Upwards

Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street flexed its muscles on Friday, with the Dow erasing its losses for the year and the S&P and Nasdaq again hitting records as investors shrugged off the ongoing coronavirus crisis, while markets elsewhere saw more moderate trading.

Much of the positive sentiment can be attributed to the Federal Reserve, which made clear that US interest rates will stay ultra-low as long as needed in a major policy shift announced Thursday.

That further buoyed stocks that had already climbed following their March Covid-19 downturn, after the Fed offered trillions of Dollars in liquidity to keep markets functioning normally, with tech stocks doing particularly well as consumers spent more time at home.

"The technical picture improved thanks to the Dow's breakout, and while the industrial average is still below its pre-pandemic high, all of the key trend indicators confirm the bull market," Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said.

European stocks closed slightly lower as London, Frankfurt and Paris all shed around half a percent, while the Dollar weakened.

