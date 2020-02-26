Dow falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens on virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :A sell-off on Wall Street accelerated Tuesday afternoon as the Dow slumped more than two percent on mounting worries over the coronavirus.

Near 1835 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,360.33, down 2.

2 percent or about 600 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.0 percent to 3,160.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.9 percent to 9,053.97.

Tuesday's declines add to the toll after major indices slumped more than three percent Monday in a rout precipitated by the spread of the virus beyond China.