Dow Falls 4% As US Stocks Sell-off Deepens On Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Dow falls 4% as US stocks sell-off deepens on virus fears

New York, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged deeper into the red and oil prices slid below $50 a barrel Thursday afternoon as financial markets communicated more distress over the coronavirus.

Near 2020 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off nearly 1,100 points, or 4.0 percent, at 25,999.71.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slumped 4.0 percent to 3,006.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 3.5 percent to 8,698.78.

Oil prices also continued to retreat as the virus outbreak batters the outlook for petroleum consumption. Brent oil futures in London ended at $49.99 a barrel, down 2.2 percent, the lowest since July 2017.

