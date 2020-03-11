Dow falls 5% as stocks drop further after WHO declares pandemic

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading Wednesday, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

Near 1710 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial was down more than 1,200 points, or 5.0 percent, at 23,777.17.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.6 percent to 2,749.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.4 percent to 7,979.15.