Dow Falls 5% As US Stock Sell-off Accelerates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :A sell-off on Wall Street accelerated Thursday afternoon with stocks pulling back from record levels on rising worries about increasing coronavirus cases in some states.

Near 1630 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1,400 points, or 5.

2 percent, at 25,586.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 4.4 percent to 3,049.50, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 3.7 percent to 9,654.03, threatening a three-day streak of records.

