Dow Falls 6.3% In Latest US Stocks Rout

Thu 19th March 2020

Dow falls 6.3% in latest US stocks rout

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged again Wednesday as the economic toll from the coronavirus mounts and economists warn of a deep recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.3 percent, or more than 1,300 points, to close the day at 19,903.

50. The index sank by as much as 10 percent earlier in the session, which saw trading halted yet again.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 5.2 percent to finish at 2,398.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.7 percent to 6,989.84.

