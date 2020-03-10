UrduPoint.com
Dow Falls 8%, Hitting Session Lows On Mounting Virus Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Dow falls 8%, hitting session lows on mounting virus fears

New York, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks cratered Monday, falling over 8 percent to session lows in afternoon trading amid an oil price crash and worries about the rising economic toll from the coronavirus epidemic.

Near 1840 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,771.44, down nearly 2,100 points, heading into the final hour of a bruising session.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 7.7 percent to 2,742.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 7.0 percent to 7,978.31.

