New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a volatile session much lower Friday, spending part of the day in positive territory before plunging to bring the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim conclusion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 4.6 percent at 19,174.04, below the level when President Donald Trump was inaugurated, as the spreading coronavirus hammers the economy.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 4.4 percent to 2,304.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.8 percent to 6,875.52.