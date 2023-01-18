UrduPoint.com

Dow Falls Over 1% At Close With Goldman Stocks Diving

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Dow falls over 1% at close with Goldman stocks diving

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Tuesday with a more than 1% loss as a slump in shares of Goldman Sachs dragged down the blue-chip index.

The Dow plummeted 391.76 points, or 1.14%, to finish at 33,910.85. The S&P 500 lost 8.12 points, or 0.2%, to 3,990.97.

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, rose nearly 16 points, or 0.14%, to end the session at 11,095.11.

Goldman Sachs' stock price dove 6.4% to close at $349.92 per share after the US-based investment banking and financial services firm posted poor results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company saw its net earnings fall to $1.3 billion in the October-December period of last year, down 66.7% from $3.9 billion during the same period in 2021. Its net revenues fell 15.9% to $10.6 billion from $12.6 billion.

For the full year of 2022, net earnings plummeted 47.

7% to approximately $11.3 billion from $21.6 billion. Total net revenues fell to around $47.3 billion last year, a decline of 20.2% from $59.3 billion the previous year.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 0.8% to 19.33. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 0.8% to 3.538%.

The Dollar index added 0.16% to 102.37, while the euro fell 0.23% to $1.0791 against the greenback.

Precious metals were in negative territory, with gold falling 0.3% to $1,909 per ounce and silver decreasing 1.4% to $23.93.

Crude oil prices gained around 2%, with global benchmark Brent crude rising 2.6% to $86.66 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $81.30, a 1.5% daily increase.

The New York Stock Exchange was closed Monday to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Related Topics

Poor Dollar Company Oil New York Stock Exchange Same Price Euro Gold Silver From Share Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

11 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

11 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.