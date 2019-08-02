UrduPoint.com
Dow Goes Negative As Trump Announces New Tariffs On China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:10 AM

Dow goes negative as Trump announces new tariffs on China

New York, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Dow plunged into negative territory Thursday after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese imports, quickly shedding more than 250 points within minutes.

US stocks had been comfortably higher a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade.

But near 1740 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 26,804.43, about 15 minutes after Trump's tweet announcing the tariffs.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.2 percent at 2.973.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 8,183.25.

