Dow hits 35,000 points for 1st time as US stocks end at records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Dow flirted with its first-ever close above 35,000 points Monday as US stocks turned in another record-filled session ahead of a heavy schedule of earnings releases and economic reports.

After topping 35,000 points during the session, including at the closing bell, the blue-chip index settled just under the benchmark at 34,996.18, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,384.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 14,733.24.