Dow Jumps 1.6%, Extending Rally On US Recovery Hopes

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Dow jumps 1.6%, extending rally on US recovery hopes

New York, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped at midday Wednesday, with cyclical shares especially strong, as expectations that the US economy will rebound quickly from the hit dealt by coronavirus shutdowns rose.

Near 1640 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,154.02, up 1.6 percent, or more than 400 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 3,116.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 9,662.54.

US economic data continues to show the bruising hit from the March shutdowns to try to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Payrolls firm ADP showed the US shed another 2.8 million jobs in May, following nearly 20 million job losses in April.

Yet the losses were below the nine million expected by economists, who have been predicting a rebound in employment thanks to states' moves to reopen and a massive government rescue package that has allowed some companies to retain or rehire workers.

A survey of the services industry by the Institute of Supply Management also showed contraction again in May, although the extent of the slowdown was less than the prior month.

Despite the poor economic data, analysts say the gradual reopening of the US economy has lifted hopes for a recovery. Analysts have also said Federal Reserve actions to boost market liquidity have helped propel the market rally.

The session has been especially buoyant for companies expected to benefit from the recovery. These include industrial companies like Boeing, up 8.9 percent, oil giant Exxon Mobil, up 3.4 percent and banks, including JPMorgan Chase, which surged 5.1 percent.

Among other companies, Warner Music made a successful debut on the Nasdaq, rising 15.2 percent after an initial public offering raised $1.9 billion.

