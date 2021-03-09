Dow jumps 2%, hitting new record on US stimulus momentum

New York, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Dow shot to a fresh record Monday on optimism about the impending passage of a new US stimulus package and the rising momentum of coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

At about 1820 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.

0 percent at 32,134.28, hitting new all-time peaks during the session.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 3,878.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 percent to 12,857.18.