Dow Jumps Over 800 Points In Its Best Day Since Late 2020
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM
NEW YORK, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks surged on Friday with the Dow logging its best day in over a year, as Wall Street closely followed updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 834.92 points, or 2.51 percent, to 34,058.75, notching its best daily gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,384.65.
The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 221.03 points, or 1.64 percent, to 13,694.62.
All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors closed noticeably higher, with materials and financials up 3.58 percent and 3.16 percent, respectively, leading the gains.
U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.
The Ukraine issue remains a focus on Wall Street.