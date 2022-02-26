Dow jumps over 800 points in its best day since late 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks surged on Friday with the Dow logging its best day in over a year, as Wall Street closely followed updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 834.92 points, or 2.51 percent, to 34,058.75, notching its best daily gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 rose 95.95 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,384.65.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 221.03 points, or 1.64 percent, to 13,694.62.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors closed noticeably higher, with materials and financials up 3.58 percent and 3.16 percent, respectively, leading the gains.

U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher with six of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

The Ukraine issue remains a focus on Wall Street.