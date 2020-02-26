UrduPoint.com
Dow Loses 3% As US Sell-off Deepens On Virus Fears

Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Dow loses 3% as US sell-off deepens on virus fears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks sank deeper into the red Tuesday afternoon on mounting fears over the coronavirus and its potential to derail global growth.

Near 1930 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.1 percent at 27,102.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 3.0 percent to 3,130.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.7 percent to 8,972.40.

After losing more than three percent Monday, US indices had opened the Tuesday session higher, but soon dropped into the red, with losses accelerating as the session proceeded.

