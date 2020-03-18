UrduPoint.com
Dow Plunges 10% As US Stocks Sell-off Deepens

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks sank to session lows Wednesday afternoon, with the Dow sliding as much as 10 percent as the economic carnage from the coronavirus mounts.

Near 1740 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 1,850 points, or 8.7 percent at 19,393.

36, below the level on the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The S&P 500 fell 7.9 percent to 2,328.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.3 percent to 6,797.51.

Trading was halted for 15 minutes after S&P 500 losses hit seven percent, triggering an automatic suspension to mitigate volatility.

