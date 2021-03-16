UrduPoint.com
Dow, S&P 500 Again End At Records Amid Improved US Outlook

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Dow and S&P 500 again closed at records on Monday, as Wall Street traders continued to bet Covid-19 vaccines and government stimulus would heal the US economy.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.

5 percent to end the day at 32,953.46, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to finish at 3,968.94.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which has seen significant volatility in recent weeks as inflation fears kept traders away from riskier tech stocks, gained 1.1 percent to finish at 13,459.71.

