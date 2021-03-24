UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow, S&P 500 Bounce Back After Weak Session

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Dow, S&P 500 bounce back after weak session

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Wednesday, shrugging off the prior session's weakness, ahead of another round of congressional testimony from US economic policymakers.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a House panel Tuesday that inflation could tick higher, but that price increases would likely be temporary.

Powell was due back at a Senate hearing Wednesday, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has consistently argued for aggressive fiscal spending to boost the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

About 35 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.

9 percent at 32,716.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 3,929.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 13,212.68.

Major indices fell about one percent Tuesday on fears of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

US durable goods orders fell 1.1 percent last month, government data said on Wednesday, the first month-on-month slump since the worst of the pandemic's business disruptions in April 2020.

Among individual companies, Intel rose 1.4 percent after announcing it will invest $20 billion in building two new plants in Arizona as part of a plan to ramp up production in the United States and Europe.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Business Europe Powell Price United States April Stocks 2020 From Government Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid a model for love of country, har ..

55 seconds ago

Ministry of Finance mourns death of Hamdan bin Ras ..

31 minutes ago

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

2 hours ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

2 hours ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

2 hours ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.