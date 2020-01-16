UrduPoint.com
Dow, S&P 500 Edge To Records After US-China Trade Deal Signed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Dow, S&P 500 edge to records after US-China trade deal signed

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Dow and S&P 500 edged to records Wednesday following a volatile session after the US and China signed a long-awaited trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 percent to finish at 29,030.

22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to 3,289.30.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 percent to end at 9.258.70.

Analysts said the choppy trading session reflects worries about lofty US stock valuations following the market's surge since October.

