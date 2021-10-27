Dow, S&P 500 edge up to fresh records amid earnings deluge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Dow and S&P 500 again finished at records Tuesday following another round of mostly good earnings and strong consumer confidence and housing data.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was narrowly positive at 35,755.

83 to finish at its third straight record.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,574.67 to end at its third record in four sessions, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 15,235.71.