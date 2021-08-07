UrduPoint.com

Dow, S&P 500 End At Records After Strong US Jobs Data

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Dow, S&P 500 end at records after strong US jobs data

New York, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Dow and S&P 500 finished at fresh records Friday, while the Nasdaq fell as markets weighed strong US jobs data and the implications for monetary policy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 35,208.64, up 0.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,436.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to 14,835.76.

