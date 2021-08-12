Dow, S&P 500 end at records after US inflation report

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices ended at records for the second session in a row on Wednesday after a closely-watched US report showed inflation moderating in July.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 35,288.

39, up 0.6 percent for its second straight record.

The broad-based S&P 500 also ended at a fresh record, up 0.3 percent at 4,447.76, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent to 14,764.17.