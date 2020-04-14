UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow, S&P 500 End Lower Ahead Of Earnings Reports, Nasdaq Gains

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Dow, S&P 500 end lower ahead of earnings reports, Nasdaq gains

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks mostly fell Monday ahead of major earnings and economic reports that will shed new light on the hit from coronavirus shutdowns on business conditions and jobs.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,393.79, down 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.0 percent to 2,761.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5 percent at 8,192.42.

Related Topics

Business Stocks From Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

31 minutes ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.