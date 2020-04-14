Dow, S&P 500 end lower ahead of earnings reports, Nasdaq gains

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks mostly fell Monday ahead of major earnings and economic reports that will shed new light on the hit from coronavirus shutdowns on business conditions and jobs.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,393.79, down 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.0 percent to 2,761.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.5 percent at 8,192.42.