UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow, S&P 500 End Lower As Stimulus Talks Stall

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Dow, S&P 500 end lower as stimulus talks stall

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower Thursday following better-than-expected labor data offset by disappointment at the lack of progress on Washington stimulus.

US Labor Department data showed 963,000 new weekly claims for unemployment benefits, the first reading below one million since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

But talks on another round of fiscal spending to boost the coronavirus-bruised US economy took another hit as the Senate adjourned for summer recess with no deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent to 27,896.72.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 3,373.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.3 percent at 11,042.50.

FHN Financial's Chris Low said investors had taken heart from the better economic data, which suggested the resurgence of the coronavirus over the last month has not significantly slowed the recovery.

But parties in Washington "are miles apart and that's really disappointing," he said.

Low said the stock market's recovery since March was based on expectations that a coronavirus vaccine will be succesful in the near-term. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are near all-time highs.

"At the end of the day, the level of the market right now makes no sense unless the economy is okay a year from now," Low said.

Among individual stocks, Cisco Systems plunged 11.2 percent on disappointment in the company's outlook even though it reported a 19.4 percent jump in profits to $2.6 billion.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Company Progress Reading March Stocks Market From Dow Jones Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.