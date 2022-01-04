Dow, S&P 500 finish first session of 2022 at records

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Major Wall Street indices closed at fresh records Monday, extending their recent streak of positive performances despite expectations for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to 36,585.06, a record.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.6 percent to 4,796.56, also a record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 15,832.80.