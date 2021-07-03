UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records After Solid US Jobs Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after solid US jobs data

New York, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :US stocks finished the week with a flourish Friday, with all three major indices posting records after a solid jobs report that was not seen as accelerating a monetary policy shift.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4 percent to close at 34,786.35 for its first all-time high since early May.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8 percent to end at 4,352.34, its seventh straight record, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 14,639.33.

Wall Street was in positive territory the whole day after the Labor Department reported the US economy added a higher than expected 850,000 jobs in June.

Analysts however said the much-anticipated monthly data was not uniformly outstanding, noting that unemployment ticked up to 5.9 percent.

The market viewed the data as a "Goldilocks"-type outcome in reference to the fairy tale character, who famously preferred her porridge at the right temperature, not too hot or too cold.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare characterized the data as "okay." The report "tabled any kind of concern that the report would stir the Fed to action faster than expected," he told AFP in an interview.

Most large tech firms enjoyed another banner session, with Apple and microsoft piling on two percent or more, along with Amazon, where founder Jeff Bezos is set to step down as CEO next week, but maintain a leadership position as chairman.

Virgin Galactic was another winner, gaining 4.1 percent as it announced that founder Sir Richard Branson was set to join a space flight on July 11. The timeframe means Branson is scheduled to make the landmark voyage ahead of Bezos' trip, which is due for launch on July 20.

IBM shares fell 4.6, weighing on the Dow, as it announced that Jim Whitehurst would step down as president of the tech giant following the integration of Red Hat, which Whitehurst had led prior to its acquisition by IBM.

Lordstown Motors tumbled 10.8 percent following a Wall Street Journal report that the troubled electric car company is under investigation by the US Justice Department.

Didi Global fell 5.3 percent after China's cyber watchdog said it is investigating homegrown ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing over "cybersecurity" concerns, a day after it raised $4.4 billion in an IPO.

Related Topics

China Company Car May June July Stocks Apple Market All Dow Jones Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

1 hour ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

1 hour ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

1 hour ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

1 hour ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

1 hour ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.